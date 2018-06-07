Clear

Massive Hog Sculpture To Be Installed Along Highway 62

A 25-foot copper sculpture of a dancing wild boar will be installed in front of the Hogeye, Inc. office complex betwe...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 3:43 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 3:43 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A 25-foot copper sculpture of a dancing wild boar will be installed in front of the Hogeye, Inc. office complex between Fayetteville and Farmington on Highway 62 Sunday (June 10).

Scroll for more content...

The sculpture will be placed in a grassy area on the north side of the road.

"I was originally looking to get a new sign for our business and decided it would be neat to have a unique artistic landmark instead," said Cliff Slinkhard, founder and co-owner of Hogeye, Inc. "Hogeye, Inc. has been a part of the community for 36 years and we want to give something back to the area and this is a fun way to do that."

The copper hog is a replica of the original Hogeye, Inc. designed in 1982.

"Hogeye" will stand 30 feet high once installed, including the concrete base, and will weigh 3,500 to 4,000 pounds.

The sculpture was designed and built by local artist Eugene Sargent.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 95°
Florence
Broken Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events