An airplane ran off the runway into a ditch while attempted to take off at the Springdale airport Wednesday (June 6).
Scroll for more content...
The incident happened at about 9:45 a.m.
Springdale Fire Chief Jim Vaughn said the department sent units to the scene to help safely relocate the plane.
The pilot was the only person on board at the time and no injures were reported.
The FAA is investigating, according to Lynn Lunsford, the FAA Southwest regional spokesman.
Related Content
- http://5newsonline.com/2018/06/06/plane-runs-off-runway-into-ditch-at-springdale-airport/
- Plane Runs Off Runway Into Ditch At Springdale Airport
- http://wgno.com/2018/03/22/58-year-old-plus-sized-model-takes-the-runway-by-storm-during-new-orleans-fashion-week/
- Arborist charged with destroying trees in Springdale
- Texas Man Caught With 10 Pounds Of Cocaine In Springdale
- Construction workers dragged into ditch in bizarre hit-and-run
- The Political Runway: Fashion, gender and politics in America
- Celebrities are ditching H&M over monkey hoodie
- Earnings flood; eBay ditches PayPal; Facebook worries
- Dunkin' Donuts pledges to ditch foam cups