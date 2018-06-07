Clear
Stolen vehicle lands on retainer wall during police chase on interstate, suspect flees on foot

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that landed on a retainer wall near the downtown connector i...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Atlanta Police are on the scene of an overturned vehicle that landed on a retainer wall near the downtown connector in Atlanta.

Police were chasing a suspect driving a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz when the vehicle became overturned and slid down an embankment.

The vehicle stopped on its side at the edge of the retainer wall on Capitol Avenue.

The male suspect exited the vehicle and fled and foot.

Police say a 21-year-old female suspect was in the car. She was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of two broken legs.

Charges have not yet been filed.

