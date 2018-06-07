Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

'Legally Blonde 3' is officially happening

Elle Woods is back!Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in the original 2001 "Legally Blonde" and subsequent se...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 1:40 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 1:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Elle Woods is back!

Scroll for more content...

Reese Witherspoon, who played Woods in the original 2001 "Legally Blonde" and subsequent sequel in 2003, confirmed on Thursday that she will reprise the character for a third time.

"It's true," Witherspoon captioned a video of herself clad in a pink bikini, floating in a pool in a nod to a scene in the film.

The "Legally Blonde" franchise followed a perpetually positive Woods as she pursued a law degree at Harvard University and then later a career in politics.

Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine is set to produce the film.

It's unclear what's in store in the upcoming installment, but previously Witherspoon has mulled a potential White House run for Woods.

"I think it'd be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court Justice or somebody who runs for office, like president," Witherspoon said during a podcast in 2015.

No word on a theatrical release date, but get ready to bend and snap all over again.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 89°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events