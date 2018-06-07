Repair shop volunteers to fix car for couple battling cancer

A couple with major health issues reached out for help with their car.

Rose and Lewis Wheeler, of Bridgeport Township, are battling cancer.

Rose said she has had cancer of the thyroid, colon and lung. Now she needs a lump removed from her breast.

Lewis goes in for a PET scan on Wednesday for lung cancer. It's his second time fighting the disease.

"We figured we were on our way back, you know, to being healthy. So yeah, it's depressing," Rose said.

They have a car to get them to and from their medical appointments, but it has a broken gas gauge. They worry they could run out of gas and won't be able to walk for help.

They said they have been told it will cost about $500 to repair, but they don't have the money because social security is their only source of income.

"It's hard to scrape together the money for food and the bills, which the light bill keeps going up and up and up and everything else goes up too," Rose said.

The two have been married for 59 years.

Now a local repair shop has volunteered to fix their vehicle for free.

"One of the guys who works with me was watching the news last night and put in a request that we help them out," said Raymond Haddad, owner and manager at Gary's Towing and Repair in Saginaw.

Haddad has been in business for a decade. He said his love for the Saginaw community is what's kept him in business and he wants to give back.

"We're always trying to help out the neighborhood and we know how it is to not have enough money to fix your car," Haddad said.

He said after hearing the Wheeler's story, he felt compelled to get them the repairs they needed.