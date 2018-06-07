Afghanistan announces temporary ceasefire with the Taliban

Afghanistan's President has announced a temporary ceasefire with the Taliban during Muslim festival Eid al-Fitr later this month.

In a video message Thursday, Ashraf Ghani said that all Afghan security forces would be instructed to stop offensive operations on Afghan insurgents between June 12 and June 21, the period this year in which Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

"ISIS, Al Qaida and other international terrorist networks are excluded from this ceasefire," Ghani said, adding that details of the ceasefire would be made public next week.

"This ceasefire is an opportunity for Taliban to introspect that their violent campaign is not wining them hearts and minds but further alienating the #Afghan people from their cause," Ghani added on Twitter.

The Taliban has not yet commented.

Rumors of peace talks

The announcement comes after an uptick in violence in Afghanistan, despite reports in March that suggested some factions of the Taliban had expressed interest in pursuing peace talks with the Afghan government.

Fourteen people including a district governor were killed in a Taliban attack in Afghanistan's southeastern Ghazni province on April 12. At least another 14 were killed after an explosion at a mosque in eastern Afghanistan on May 6, but the Taliban denied involvement.

Ghani first spoke about the possibility of a ceasefire with the militant Islamist group in February, when he announced that the Afghan government was willing to recognize the Taliban as a legitimate political party as part of a potential agreement.

"We're ready to restart talks about peace with Pakistan again and forget bitter experiences of the past and start a new chapter," he said.

It is not yet clear how the agreement for a temporary ceasefire announced Thursday was reached.

Taliban strengthens its hold

The Taliban has been waging a bitter fight in Afghanistan with the ultimate goal of ruling the country and imposing its strict interpretation of Islamic law. The group controlled Afghanistan until 2001, when it was overthrown by the US-led coalition that invaded the country following the 9/11 attacks.

In recent years, a resurgent Taliban has taken control of significant swaths of the country and terrorized citizens and foreigners alike. Brazen terror attacks have even shaken the resolve of those who live in the heavily secured capital, Kabul, and raised questions over the Afghan government's ability to protect the country.

A report by the US inspector general last month showed that the number of Afghan security personnel, who are tasked with defending the war-ravaged country from a continuing insurgency, has dropped by 10% in a year, a strong indication that a multi-billion dollar training program funded by the US is failing.

US military data released to CNN in January indicated that the Taliban strengthened its hold over the country in the second half of 2017, with 14% of Afghan districts under the control or influence of the Taliban or other insurgents. In November 2015, insurgents influenced just 7% of the country.