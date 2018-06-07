Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

London Stock Exchange loses an hour of trading due to technical glitch

London's stock market opened an hour behind schedule on Thursday following a rare trading outage in one of the world'...

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 5:37 AM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 5:37 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

London's stock market opened an hour behind schedule on Thursday following a rare trading outage in one of the world's busiest financial centers.

Scroll for more content...

A spokesperson for the London Stock Exchange confirmed that trading commenced at 4 a.m. ET after the opening auction was delayed.

The spokesperson said the outage was caused by a technical issue, but did not elaborate.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index, which includes global companies such as HSBC and BP, gained 0.1% in early trade.

Other major European markets were trading roughly 0.5% higher.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events