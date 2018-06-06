Clear

Mother, father, and son arrested for assaulting police officers

A family has been arrested after they allegedly punched, choked, and tackled police officers responding to a disturbance.

Police confirm that on Mary 20, Beverly Davis punched two officers in the face while her husband, Gary Davis tackled and choked an officer. While all of this was going on their son, Scott Davis, allegedly knocked pepper spray away from an officer and assaulted her as well.

Beverly was taken to the hospital with two other officers and they have since been released.

Gary, 54, Beverly, 53, and Scott Davis, 30 are charged with disorderly conduct, second-degree assault, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

