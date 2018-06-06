Giuliani on Stormy Daniels: Melania Trump 'believes her husband'

Rudy Giuliani told an audience in Israel that he does not think first lady Melania Trump believes that President Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels.

"She believes her husband, and she knows it's untrue," Giuliani said at the "Globes" Capital Market conference in Tel Aviv.

The former GOP mayor of New York also attacked Daniels, an adult film actress who alleges she had an affair with Trump more than a decade ago, personally and denied that sex workers had credibility.

"Yes I respect porn stars. Don't you respect porn stars? Or do you think that porn stars desecrate women? Do you think that porn stars don't respect women?" Giuliani said. "And therefore sell their bodies. So yes, I respect all human beings. I even have to respect, you know, criminals. But I'm sorry I don't respect a porn star the way I respect a career woman or a woman of substance or a woman who has great respect for herself as a woman and as a person and isn't going to sell her body for sexual exploitation."

He added, "So Stormy, you want to bring a case, let me cross examine you. Because the business you're in entitles you to no degree of giving your credibility any weight. And secondly, explain to me how she could be damaged. I mean, she has no reputation. If you're going to sell your body for money, you just don't have a reputation. Maybe old-fashioned, I don't know."

Daniels' attorney Michael Avenatti responded to Giuliani on Twitter, calling him a misogynist.

"Mr. Giuliani is a misogynist. His most recent comments regarding my client, who passed a lie detector test and who the American people believe, are disgusting and a disgrace. His client Mr. Trump didn't seem to have any 'moral' issues with her and others back in 2006 and beyond," Avenatti tweeted.

Trump added Giuliani to his legal team in April as he faces the special counsel investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller. Since Giuliani came aboard, the former New York mayor has waded into several other issues publicly, including the alleged affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

Perhaps most notably, Giuliani admitted on national television in early May that Trump had reimbursed his personal attorney Michael Cohen for a hush money payment to Daniels.

Correction: Some quotes in this story have been corrected after viewing video of the event. An initial report by Globes inaccurately quoted Giuliani.