Teen Girl Fatally Struck by Vehicle Near School

A car crash left a 17-year-old girl dead and two other minors injured near a school in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles, officials announced on Tuesday.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk near Eighth and Florence avenues when a vehicle hit them following a collision with another car on Monday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The deceased victim-identified by family members as Gabby Leyva-attended the nearby Alliance Renee and Meyer Luskin Academy, a statement from Alliance College-Ready Public Schools said.

The incident happened after school dismissal, according to the charter school organization. LAPD received a call about the crash around 3:45 p.m.

The teenage girl was taken to the hospital, where she died, Officer Drake Madison said.

A 17-year-old boy who suffered a broken arm and another minor with visible injuries were also transported to the hospital, Madison said. One of them was a student at Alliance Luskin Academy and the other at Alliance Middle Leadership Academy, according to Alliance College-Ready Public Schools. The two were recovering at home, the organization said.

The driver of one of the vehicles was also in stable condition, Madison said. Officials did not disclose any information about the other driver.

Family and friends held a vigil for Leyva on Tuesday evening that drew some 60 mourners. Her family said Leyva was walking home from school when the vehicle struck her.

"[Gabby] studied hard because she wants to go to UCLA," the girl's mother, Elma Leyva, told KTLA.

Jasmine Leyva described her sister as "always positive."

Investigators said they have not determined what caused the crash.

Authorities provided no further details.