Inside the hotel that will host the Trump-Kim summit

When President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet for their summit next Tuesday, it will be at a luxury five-star hotel in Singapore.

The Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island will host the summit, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday. The hotel grounds sit on the coast and are within walking distance of Universal Studios Singapore.

The hotel has 112 rooms, ranging from the 829-square-foot Premier Room with one king-sized bed, which is now available for $435 a night on third-party sites, to the 4,693-square-foot manor that accommodates up to eight people for $8,242 a night. There are currently no available bookings for the hotel the day of the summit.

The hotel also has more than 24,500 square feet of meeting space, including the Grand Ballroom, which features a dome skylight and can accommodate 400 people, according to the hotel.

There are multiple buildings at the hotel that were built in the 1880s for the British military and given conservation status in 2000. The hotel also has a 12,000-square-foot Auriga spa, restaurants that serve Chinese and Mediterranean food, and two 18-hole golf courses.

US and North Korean delegations met at the hotel four times last week to prepare for the summit.