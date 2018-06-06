Hear from the woman who led authorities to Amber Alert suspect

The suspect in an Amber Alert for a 7-month-old Virginia girl was captured in Randolph County Tuesday afternoon and the baby was found safe, Danville police confirmed.

Scroll for more content...

Carl Ray Kennedy, 51, was found at a trailer home park just north of Randleman with 7-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy.

"My main goal was to get her out of the house and get her safety in case something else was in there we didn't know about, a threat of any kind," said Deputy Jimmy Barnes, who got Emma out of the house. "Just making sure she was safe that was the main thing."

Emma was evaluated at a local hospital Tuesday afternoon. She was unharmed during the alleged abduction. Emma was released from the hospital at 2:45 p.m. and left with her mom and other family members.

Kennedy is accused of abducting Emma, his biological daughter, from the Danville, Virginia, area. The Amber Alert has been canceled.

Police said Kennedy abducted the child after assaulting her mother at a Kwik Stop on Riverside Drive in Danville. He was believed to be armed with a knife.

Kennedy is a registered sex offender. His last known residence is 2688 Valewood Drive in Asheboro. Kennedy was convicted in 2014 of sexual battery, according to the NC Sex Offender Registry.

"The joy of it is, she's safe, she's home, she's not hurt and it really shows how well all agencies, federal agencies SBI, Secret Service, different counties around, all of us all came together to help with this one little kid," Barnes said.

Kennedy's sister Sylvia Kennedy told FOX8 Tuesday she does not believe her brother would hurt his daughter and that there is a good reason why he did what he did.

"I'm just thankful that he is alive and Emma Grace is safe! There is two sides to every story and I feel that he had a reason for taking his daughter like this," Sylvia Kennedy said.