URGENT - Trump commutes sentence of Alice Marie Johnson

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time non-violent drug offen...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a first-time non-violent drug offender, two White House officials told CNN, a week after Kim Kardashian West pleaded her case during an Oval Office meeting with Trump. Johnson has already served 21 years of a life sentence after she was convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess cocaine and attempted possession of cocaine, according to the nonprofit Can-Do, which advocates for clemency for non-violent drug offenders. She is expected to be released from prison soon.

