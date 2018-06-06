Video shows man catching baby boy dropped from apartment window during fire

Video captured a man catching an 11-month-old boy who was dropped out of a second story window to escape an apartment fire Tuesday night in Anderson.

Scroll for more content...

Ben Phillips, a witness, said the mother of the child also jumped out of the window.

The fire started just before 8 p.m. at the Ashford Cove Apartments in building 12 on Miracle Mile Drive in Anderson.

Ben Phillips, a witness, said the mother of the child also jumped out of the window.

Building 12 has heavy damage and the other buildings have heavy smoke and heat damage.

The picture above shows the window from which the mother and baby jumped to escape the fire, the assistant fire chief said.

One woman had burns on her feet and was treated. The 11-month-old and his mother have minor injuries from jumping out of the window, Phillips said.

A dog, cat and a turtle were all rescued from the fire, Phillips said.

A medic was taken away on a stretcher.

The fire area consists of eight units in building 12 that were involved in the fire.