Clear

Crash between two semis causes highway closure

A crash between two semis caused traffic delays on a busy Michigan interstate.The Michigan Department of Trans...

Posted: Jun. 6, 2018 12:42 PM
Updated: Jun. 6, 2018 12:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A crash between two semis caused traffic delays on a busy Michigan interstate.

Scroll for more content...

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the crash about 7:24 a.m. on westbound I-69 at M-52 (Perry Exit 105).

The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office said a semi rear-ended another semi as it was starting up on the freeway. The collision caused at least one of the semis to catch fire.

Another crash involving several vehicles occurred on the eastbound side as onlookers slowed down to see the semis.

The westbound lanes will remain closed as deputies work to clean up the accident.

The eastbound lane is down to one lane.

Police did not immediately release whether there were any injuries.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
You Found Frank!

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events