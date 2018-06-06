Family of woman charged in fatal Kansas City wreck that killed 4 apologizes

The family of a woman who's been charged in connection to a police pursuit and fatal crash that killed four is apologizing.

Sondra Shipley is the aunt of Victoria Brown, who is accused of being behind the wheel and causing the deadly crash.

Brown has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of resisting a lawful stop.

"From the bottom of our hearts, we are so sorry," Shipley said. "We can't fix it. God didn't give us re-do buttons. And trust me, if he did, I would go back to Friday and change every ounce of what happened."

Anthony A. Belton Jr., AaRon C. Daniel, Shawne Johnson and Amanda Perry were identified as the people killed in the crash.

Perry, 27, was in a blue Jeep. Daniel (29), Belton (24) and Johnson (30) were in a silver Dodge.

Police say Brown was wedged beneath the steering wheel of the stolen Jeep, which is why they knew she was the one driving it.

Her aunt's main focus was to express her condolences, but she couldn't help but also express her support for her niece, a good person she says who made a horrible decision.

Shipley said Brown will have to live with consequences.

"She's going to have to meet the big guy in the sky one day and she's going to have to answer for that," Shipley said.

Each count carries a minimum sentence of 10 years, with a maximum of 30.