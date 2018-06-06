Teen arrested after alleged rape attempt on friend's mother

An Arlington mother says she fought back after her son's teenage friend allegedly tried to sexually assault her during a sleepover.
Jordan Corter, 18, is charged with attempted rape and sexual battery.
Shelby County deputies said Corter was staying at a friend's house for a sleepover.
The mom brought all of the family's alcohol into her room and locked the door.
But deputies say around 2:30 a.m. Corter knocked on her bedroom door.
When she opened it he allegedly forced himself inside, locked the door and touched her inappropriately. When she fought back, deputies say he forced her onto the bed.
She kneed him in the groin, grabbed a pistol and forced him to leave.
The victim went to the authorities the next day.
Arrest records show Corter told police he, "forced the victim to do the things she didn't want to do."
He then began crying and said he, "should not be forgiven."
At Corter's Bartlett home on Tuesday, Corter's step-grandfather defended him, and said, "He's a good kid. He just graduated high school."
But others know it's a tough lesson.
"You have to watch who you let in your house, I guess. You can't be too careful these days," a resident said.
