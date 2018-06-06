Counselor learns she was intended target of killing spree

A Scottsdale behavioral health professional is learning she was the intended target of a man who went on a murder spree before taking his own life.

Scroll for more content...

Police say suspect Dwight Jones had targeted individuals with ties to his bitter divorce and custody battle in 2010. Jones is accused of murdering six people in the span of 72 hours.

Investigators say Jones shot and killed a well-known forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals before the body of Dr. Marshall Levine was discovered early Saturday in an office space he shared with licensed professional counselor Karen Kolbe.

"As soon as they said it, I knew," says Kolbe. "I knew what the connection was."

Kolbe says investigators asked her about Jones on Sunday. The name was familiar to Kolbe because she counseled Jones' son, she believes, back in 2011. Kolbe says she was also asked to testify in court about Jones.

"I was being brought in as a witness to the kind of effect that the dad and his behavior had on the son and to speak to the trauma that the son had been through," says Kolbe.

While she never had a face-to-face conversation with Jones, she recalls a phone call or voicemail years ago where Jones apparently demanded a meeting with her.

"I just remember a kind of threatening, bullying kind of demand and I get that every once in a while when a parent feels like they're getting left out of the process," says Kolbe. "In this case knowing what I'd been told and what I'd seen about him, I didn't want to have contact with him. I didn't think it was safe."

Kolbe does not recall any recent issues with Jones. She says the recent events still feel very surreal.

"I'm beyond heartsick that he found Marshall here and I wasn't here, that's horrible," says Kolbe. "My heart's broken for everybody for Marshall and his fiancée and the families of all the other people who were shot."