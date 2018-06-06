'Sex and the City' turns 20

The world has changed, but the love for "Sex and the City" remains.

The groundbreaking HBO series about four friends living in New York City premiered on HBO June 6, 1998 and ran until 2004.

Along the way there were plenty of dates, Cosmos, and expensive shoes for the crew.

Fans have been praising the show and sharing memories on social media since, for many, "Sex and the City" was as much a lifestyle as it was a series.

"Shoutout to all the formerly Single Ladies who came to our place every Sunday night for a gay/gal ritual starting 20 yrs ago," pop culture experts Tom and Lorenzo tweeted. "You're all married and seeing your kids through high school now, but we're raising a virtual Cosmo to you all and some fine memories."

Writer Declan Cashin pointed out that star Sarah Jessica Parker "doesn't get enough kudos for making it 'acceptable' for proud movie actors to do TV series."

"She blazed a trail in lots of ways. Martin Sheen & Rob Lowe followed suit with The West Wing a year later; then Kiefer Sutherland in 2001 with '24,' Cashin tweeted. "In short: SATC is a groundbreaking show for lots of reasons. And SJP's then-risky move from movies to TV was one of the very first turns in a crucial pivot within the entertainment industry. Bravo SJ."

Parker starred on the series with Kim Catrall, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis.

Nixon is now running for governor of New York and had a surprise for those who first came to know her as Miranda Hobbes.

On Monday, she tweeted: "To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Sex and the City, we're dropping a line of anniversary-inspired merchandise tomorrow designed by the team behind the "Every Outfit on Sex and the City" Instagram account."

The shirts, hats and tote bags are inscribed with the words "I'm a Miranda and I'm voting for Cynthia."

Alas, "SATC" lovers will have to comfort themselves with memories and merchandise as there appears to be no hope for a "Sex and the City 3" movie.

At least we will always have the #WokeCharlotte memes.