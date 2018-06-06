Abby Lee Miller undergoes second emergency surgery

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller says she had to have another emergency surgery.

Miller posted a photo late Tuesday on Instagram showing her in the hospital with an IV in her arm.

"After another 2 hour MRI this morning, the pros thought I needed one more quick little emergency surgery," the caption says. "Ugh! I'm in recovery now and texting so everything must be ok,just hiccups in my plans!"

Miller's doctor in April said the reality TV star had undergone surgery after she almost died. She reportedly has been battling non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a kind of cancer that starts in the immune system.

Abby Lee Miller undergoes emergency surgery

Dr. Hooman M. Melamed told People magazine at the time that Miller's health started deteriorating after she experienced "excruciating neck pain" and weakness in her arm.

"Not just her pain, but her weakness started getting worse," the orthopedic spine surgeon told the magazine. "In the span of 24 hours, which was something that I have not seen, her condition rapidly deteriorated. She was completely paralyzed from the neck down."

Miller last week spoke about her treatment on Instagram.

"There's nothing I enjoy more than swimming and a good tan," she wrote in the caption of a photo of herself enjoying a sunny day. "Instead, I start round 3 of chemo......... another battle that I must win!!"

In 2017, Miller was sentenced to a year and a day in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for bankruptcy fraud. She moved to a residential re-entry facility in March.

These days she says she's pretty busy.

"I'm on a tight schedule; shooting two projects and I need to get out of here and on with my life!!!," she wrote on Instagram. "Please keep me in your prayers."