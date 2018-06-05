Clear
Ambulance runs over, kills man outside fire station

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Authorities in Phoenix say a man is dead after being run over by an ambulance as the vehicle was leaving the fire station on another call.

Phoenix police Sgt. Armando Carbajal said firefighters were rolling out of Phoenix Fire Station No. 3 located at 1257 W. Pierce Street in response to a call shortly before noon on Monday.

Emergency responders inside the vehicle said they heard a thump as the ambulance was leaving through the bay doors, said Carbajal.

"They looked in their rearview mirror to investigate and saw that there was a backpack on the ground," said Carbajal.

No one there at the time of the incident knows why the man was outside the fire station's bay doors.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He was pronounced deceased the following day.

The victim's identity has yet to be released.

The incident is still under investigation, said Carbajal.

