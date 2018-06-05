Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story

Gator gets tangled in furniture outside Bradenton home

A Bradenton couple had a surprise visitor over the weekend who rearranged their furniture - for free.Mike and ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 8:26 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 8:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Bradenton couple had a surprise visitor over the weekend who rearranged their furniture - for free.

Scroll for more content...

Mike and Mary Charbonneau said they woke up Sunday morning at their home on Mill Run Road to find all of their patio furniture was rearranged.

Wanting to know who did the rearranging, they checked their home security camera footage and saw a gator in the video.

"There was a gator about five to six feet long in the video," said Mike Charbonneau.

The security video showed the gator rearranging the couples lawn furniture around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Charbonneau's said they've seen gators in nearby ponds, but they've never seen one next to their home.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events