Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story

Thousands of gallons of manure spill when farm trailer tips over

A truck carrying liquid manure was involved in an incident that closed a road in Ellington on Tuesday morning....

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 5:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 5:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A truck carrying liquid manure was involved in an incident that closed a road in Ellington on Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

According to state police, Frog Hollow Road was closed around 7 a.m. at Crane Road because a trailer tipped over and spilled the manure.

Dispatchers said the trailer was carrying 6,000 gallons of manure. It rolled into a field and leaked about 3,000 gallons.

Also, between 10 and 15 gallons of diesel fuel leaked.

The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was called to the scene because of the diesel aspect of the spill.

The driver was ok and refused medical treatment.

There's no word on a cause.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events