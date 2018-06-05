Celebrities pay tribute to Kate Spade

Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Lena Dunham and Olivia Munn are among those who have paid tribute to designer Kate Spade, who died Tuesday. She was 55.

Scroll for more content...

Spade is best known for founding her eponymous fashion brand, recognized for its handbags and use of bright, vivid colors and patterns.

Spade was found dead Tuesday morning in her New York City apartment from apparent suicide.

"I am heartbroken about the news of Kate Spade. I have worn her clothes many, many times," Mindy Kaling wrote. "They were colorful, bold, cheerful, and encouraged women to find the twinkly person inside them."

Bryce Dallas Howard, who served as a brand ambassador for Kate Spade in 2011, described how she was inspired by Spade.

"She made fashion fun and empowering and full of personality," Howard wrote in part. "My love is with her family and friends at this very sad time."

"Kate Spade was more than a designer. She had a quirky visual language that captivated Bat Mitzvah girls and artists alike," Lena Dunham added in a tweet. "She was also a staple of NYC who spread good will. My heart breaks for her family. Thank you, Kate, from one of the millions you made feel beautiful."

Some of those paying tribute to Spade recalled their first experience with the brand, once perceived to be a status-symbol.

"My grandmother gave me my first Kate Spade bag when I was in college," wrote Chelsea Clinton on social media. "I still have it. Holding Kate's family, friends and loved ones in my heart."

Rosie O'Donnell sent well-wishes to actor David Spade, who is Kate Spade's brother-in-law.

She married David Spade's brother, Andy, in 1994.

"All my love to u dave," O'Donnell said on Twitter.

Kate Spade's niece, actress Rachel Brosnahan, is the star of Amazon's "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

Developing story.