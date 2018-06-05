Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Alabama primary election results Full Story

Designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York ...

Posted: Jun. 5, 2018 3:33 PM
Updated: Jun. 5, 2018 3:34 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Kate Spade, the fashion designer and businesswoman, hanged herself with a scarf in an apparent suicide at a New York City apartment Tuesday, according to a NYPD source.

Scroll for more content...

A second NYPD source said the call came in at 10:30 a.m. this morning and a suicide note was found.

Related Content

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events