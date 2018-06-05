Butler County deputies rescued a paddle of ducklings and reunited them with their mother Monday morning, but the group waddled off without its smallest member.
Scroll for more content...
According to a Facebook post from the Butler County Dog Warden and Humane Officers, the two deputies crawled down into a sewer to retrieve the trapped ducklings and transport them safely above ground in a cardboard box.
However, the mother duck left without her smallest baby.
Don't worry -- the fuzzy little friend is OK. Deputies will take it to a rescue, according to the post, where it can hopefully live a fowl-bulous life.
Related Content
- Deputies rescue abandoned duckling
- Long Island police rescue 14 ducklings from storm drain
- Deputies rescue family from flood
- Charles Co. officers save 9 ducklings trapped in drain grate
- Police rescue dog abandoned in car for at least 4 days
- Garbage collectors open library with abandoned books
- Even white women are abandoning Trump
- Several dogs found dead, abandoned before Irma
- Female cop breast-feeds abandoned baby
- Deputies rescue 18-month-old trapped in motorized gate