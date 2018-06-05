Emergency crews respond to deadly plane crash

Emergency crews responded to a deadly plane crash in the Salem area on Monday.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office reported a plane crashed on the 6700 block of Lardon Road Northeast. The plane crashed into a ravine near the Blue Skies Farm airport, according to Allen Kenitzer of the Federal Aviation Administration office of communications.

Kenitzer said it was a Kitfox airplane and the circumstances leading to the crash were not immediately known.

Deputies said the pilot was believed to be the only person on the plane and that person had died.

Neighbors off Lardon Road Northeast told FOX 12 they at first assumed there had been a bad car accident.

"All of a sudden, one right after another, first there was six, seven emergency vehicles that were speeding down the road," said neighbor George Marino.

Neighbor Keyla Hernandez said, "It was very weird because we got a text message from my brother saying, 'Are you guys OK?'"

But when they saw first responders pulling down the runway, they pieced together what happened.

FOX 12 spoke with several close neighbors who say they did not hear or see the crash.

One neighbor said he flies in and out of the same airstrip several times a week. He said he knows the pilot who died, but did not want to say more out of respect to the family.

Marino said he knows the runway is used, but only by a few people.

"It's awful because there's not many of them who come out here," he said. "There's probably half a dozen guys and gals who come out here."

Deputies said they plan to release the pilot's name Tuesday morning.

The crash will be investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 503-588-5032.