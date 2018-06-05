Ex-Michigan State dean accused of criminal sexual conduct will face trial

Larry Nassar's former boss, William Strampel, was in a Michigan court Tuesday facing charges related and unrelated to the disgraced former doctor for the US women's gymnastics team.

A judge decided there was enough evidence that Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University's College of Osteopathic Medicine, should face trial on charges that include sexual misconduct and willful neglect of duty.

He had been charged in March after four female students accused him of using his power to sexually assault, harass and solicit nude photos of them, according to court documents.

He also faces a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for his actions as dean from 2002 to 2018 and two misdemeanor charges of willful neglect of duty related to his failure to oversee Nassar properly, according to court documents. He has pleaded not guilty.

A judge at his preliminary examination in East Lansing District Court set his next appearance for June 20.

The charges against the former dean came as part of Michigan special prosecutor William Forsyth's investigation into how Nassar was able to abuse more than 200 young girls and women over two decades.

Strampel was Nassar's boss before the former doctor pleaded guilty to charges of criminal sexual conduct and child pornography. Nassar has been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

During Nassar's sentencing, a number of women blamed Michigan State for dismissing their complaints against the former doctor and failing to stop him.

In February, Michigan State moved to revoke Strampel's tenure and he stepped down as dean in December, citing health problems.

The Nassar scandal is the subject of a congressional investigation and several key figures who were involved in MSU and USA Gymnastics were speaking at a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday, regarding how past processes failed to protect Olympic athletes and efforts to do better.

Witnesses in the Senate hearing are Rhonda Faehn, the former women's program director of USA Gymnastics; Steve Penny, former president of USA Gymnastics; and Lou Anna Simon, former president of Michigan State University.

Penny told the subcommittee that he was asserting his rights under the Fifth Amendment and would not answer questions. He was excused from the meeting.