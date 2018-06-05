Chicago woman dies after jumping from extra-alarm fire

A woman has died from her injuries after jumping out a window to escape an extra-alarm fire on the city's North Side.
The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment building in the 1700 block of Touhy in the Rogers Park neighborhood.
Officials say the fire started on the rear porches of the building and quickly spread inside.
A woman jumped from an upper floor of the building before crews were able to rescue her. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after.
The woman has been identified as 51-year-old Maria Silva.
Another person was transported to the hospital. No word on their condition.
