Singer Trey Songz sued for alleged assault

Grammy-nominated singer Trey Songz is being sued following an incident that occurred at Detroit's Joe Louis Arena in December 2016.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, is facing a lawsuit that alleges he assaulted a Detroit police sergeant and a freelance photographer during the concert.

According to the federal lawsuit, Neverson allegedly lost his cool when his microphone was cut off at the end of the night.

Attorney Michael Morse, representing the officer in the lawsuit, says his client was punched in the face and assaulted causing serious internal injuries, requiring him to have hip surgery.

The photographer in the case alleges that he was hit with a mic stand in the back of the head, causing him serious injuries.

Allegedly, 33-year-old Neverson was also intoxicated and used racial slurs. In a criminal case, he plead guilty to two counts of disturbing the peace and agreed to 18 months probation.