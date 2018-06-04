Police: Sex offender abducted infant daughter

Police in Virginia are searching for a missing 7-month-old girl on Monday morning and her father, a registered sex offender.

Emma Grace Kennedy is described as a white female, approximately 2 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 18 pounds. She has blonde hair and and blue eyes. 2

Emma was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with dots and a white rabbit on the left leg and a matching headband. Emma has a small scar on her left cheek.

Police believe her biological father, Carl Ray Kennedy, to be her abductor. According to the N.C. Bureau of Investigation, Kennedy, who once had an Asheboro, North Carolina address, is a registered sex offender. 1

Kennedy is described a 51-year-old white male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has gray hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt, gray shorts, and black and white Sketchers. Kennedy has a pierced left ear and numerous tattoos on both arms.

