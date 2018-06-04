Police: Search ongoing for ex-employee who killed gym owner with hatchet

Police are looking for the man accused of fatally stabbing his former supervisor at a gym near Belle Meade on Monday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, Joel Paavola was attacked with a hatchet around 7 a.m. Witnesses said three people were inside the gym when the stabbing happened.

Paavola, 46, owned and operated Balance Training at the Belle Meade Galleria shopping center. He usually opened up the gym at 5 a.m.

Police are seeking 36-year-old Domenic Micheli in connection with the attack. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

According to detectives, Paavola fired Micheli 14 months ago. Friends of Paavola told News4 that Micheli showed signs of paranoia and would post long rants on Facebook.

Micheli was last seen driving an older model Toyota Yaris. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 615-862-8600.