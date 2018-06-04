4th-grade boy wows talent show and the Internet with his performance of 'Imagine'

When Adam Kornowski sat down to play for the audience at Lakeside Elementary School's talent show last month, he had no idea that his performance would be seen by millions of people around the world.

Kornowski, who finishes up fourth grade this week in Chisago City, Minnesota, played John Lennon's "Imagine" for the talent show. He gave a little bow and walked back to his seat as the crowd applauded.

His mom, Michelle Cavarnos Kornowski, was very proud of his performance, so she posted it a couple weeks back on Facebook so that friends could see it.

Cavarnos Kornowski is not a social media influencer with a huge following, so she wasn't expecting many people to see it.

"I think, originally, two of my friends shared it, and were very excited about it," she told CNN.

It took off after that -- that video has 9.2 million views and has been shared more than a quarter of a million times.

"At some point, I realized it wasn't going to stop," Cavarnos Kornowski said. "I think I really knew it was going to be something when I started seeing comments from outside of the country."

Cavarnos Kornowski tried to thank everyone who commented on his video, but she couldn't keep up.

"People have said the most beautiful things and I know he is feeling wonderful about it," she wrote on Facebook.

Adam's dad is a musician and has been teaching him since he was 5.

Adam has enjoyed the attention and occasionally asked how many people have seen the video, but he's mostly focused on normal 10-year-old kid things, such as baseball and looking forward to summer.

"He was excited, because it is exciting, but then he was on to the next thing," Cavarnos Kornowski said.