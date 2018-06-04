'We are fearful': Family law attorney says colleagues hiring security, staying home

A local family law attorney said the legal community and behavioral health professionals are on edge following a string of murders in Phoenix and Scottsdale, at least three of which are connected. She said many of her colleagues didn't leave their houses this weekend.

"People are fearful, we are fearful," said the attorney who asked that we not reveal her identity. She said there is a certain risk she and her peers take when embarking on their profession.

"Family law is an extremely emotional area of law," she said. "People are at heightened emotions most of the time."

But she said right now, they're all concerned with the string of murders in Scottsdale and Phoenix, all within 15 miles of each other.

"There are several attorneys that I know who are hiring security to be in their offices," she said. "They're looking for off-duty officers, what have you. There is a lot of fear out there."

Police have said they believe the victims were specifically targeted and were not killed at random. But she said she and her colleagues don't have a lot to go on.

"I don't think random family law attorneys are the targets here," she said. "However, you can't guess what the motives or actions of someone who is clearly disturbed are going to be."

She said they're all concerned with what they believe is a lack of information being provided to them.

"I'm not going to stop working. I'm not going to stop going to court or living my life as normal," she said.

But she added that this has devastated their entire community.

"Nobody knows who's next," she said.