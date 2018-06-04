CNN's "New Day" co-anchor John Berman called out President Donald Trump's attorneys Monday over the White House's shifting statements on Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with Russians at Trump Tower.
Berman likened the revelation that Trump "dictated" a misleading statement about the meeting to The New York Times to "a writhing hydra of dishonesty."
"You chop off one lie, and two more emerge in its place," he added.
To make the point, he played a series of clips showing Trump attorney Jay Sekulow and White House press secretary Sarah Sanders denying Trump dictated the statement. Then, he played one of Trump's lawyers and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani saying the team's "recollection keeps changing."
"It seems, Mr. Mayor, the biggest failure in recollection was the recollection to actually tell the truth," Berman concluded.
Related Content
- CNN anchor calls out Trump team's 'writhing hydra of dishonesty'
- CNN anchor writes open letter about immigrants to Trump
- CNN exclusive: Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand calls on Trump to resign
- CNN's Reality Check Team vets Trump's State of the Union
- John Oliver calls Sinclair anchors 'members of a brainwashed cult'
- Meet Pakistan's first transgender news anchor
- CNN's Zero Plastic Lunch Day
- CNN corrects story on email to Trumps about Wikileaks
- Michael Wolff defends Trump book in fiery CNN interview
- CNN Poll: President Trump's approval rating edges up to 40%