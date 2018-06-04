Officials in Manitowoc County were notified of a bomb threat on Saturday evening just after 5:00 PM. It happened at the Wal-Mart store on 4115 Calumet Ave. The store was evacuated.
Scroll for more content...
The Manitowoc Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff's Office and Green Bay Police Department for use of their K-9 unit that specialize in explosive detection. They say no explosive devices were found and no one was injured.
The investigation is continuing.
Related Content
- Bomb threat at Wisconsin Wal-Mart prompts evacuation
- Jemison High evacuated after bomb threat
- Huntsville Jr. High evacuated after bomb threat
- New fissure prompts more evacuations
- California rain forecast prompts mandatory evacuations
- Strong quakes prompt Hawaii woman to evacuate
- NC high school students evacuated after bomb threat
- Gas leak prompts evacuations, school closure in New Haven
- Planes collide on Toronto airport tarmac; fire prompts evacuation
- Massive sinkhole prompts evacuation of 22 families in Rome