Denver Police investigating accidental shooting from gun of an off-duty FBI agent

Police are investigating an accidental shooting that sent a man to a hospital early Saturday morning.
The apparent, accidental shooting happened just before 12:45 a.m. at the Mile High Spirits club in the Lower Downtown neighborhood of Denver.
According to a Denver Police Department spokesperson, an off-duty FBI agent was dancing at a night club when his firearm dislodged from its waistband holster and fell onto the floor.
When the agent picked up the handgun, "an unintended discharge occurred," hitting a patron inside the club in the lower leg.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was listed as having non-life threatening injuries.
The agent was taken to Denver Police Headquarters and later released to a FBI supervisor. The incident is being investigated by the Denver Police Homicide Unit and charges will be determined by the Denver District Attorney's Office, the spokesperson said.
