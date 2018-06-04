Kobach uses Jeep with 'replica gun' in Shawnee parade, causes concern

The city of Shawnee has released a statement after Secretary of State Kris Kobach showed up at the Old Shawnee Days Parade in what he called a "souped up Jeep with a replica gun," which caused some to be concerned.

Scroll for more content...

Kobach had tweeted: "Had a blast riding in the Old Shawnee Days Parade in this souped up jeep with a replica gun. Those who want to restrict the right to keep and bear arms are deeply misguided. The only thing that stops a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun. #ksleg #ksgov #TeamKobach"

On Saturday afternoon, the city released the following statement:

"We want to apologize for the concern and frustration involved with Mr. Kris Kobach's parade entry at the Old Shawnee Days Parade on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

In no way does this or any parade entry or float directly reflect the views and values of the City, the Old Shawnee Days Board or the Old Shawnee Days Society.

Again, we apologize and understand the concern this caused. We have reached out to Mr. Kobach's media contact in an effort to get answers.

Please know that the safety of our residents is always our highest priority and we apologize if this made anyone feel unsafe or unsettled. We will be taking steps in the future to try to ensure something similar does not happen again.

This statement is from the City of Shawnee, the Old Shawnee Days Board and the Old Shawnee Days Society. "