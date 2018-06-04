State Police seek suspect wanted for Putnam bank robbery

The Connecticut State Police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify a man who they said robbed a bank in Putnam on Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

Police said the suspect seen in the still images captured by surveillance video approached the clerk at the People's United Bank inside the Stop and Shop on Providence Pike just after 4 p.m., and demanded money.

Police said the clerk told them that the suspect passed a note through to the teller demanding money. Police said he also handed the teller a plastic bag and demanded large bills.

Police said he implied he had a weapon in his waistband.

Police describe the suspect as a 5'7" to 5'9" man with an average to husky build, very light blue eyes and clean shaven with brown hair.

They said he was wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, dark pants, and a light-colored baseball hat without a logo and a key-type lanyard hanging from his front left pocket.

Police said the suspect fled in a dark colored car that was awaiting his arrival.

Police are encouraging those with information on the suspect or his whereabouts to contact Detective Hoffner at 860-779-4943 or text TIP711 to 274637.