Members of Indivisible York and the York County Division of CASA held a peaceful protest at the York County Detention Center.
The protest was in response to a government policy that separates children from migrant or refugee parents who are caught crossing the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Indivisible York members and CASA do not agree with the immigration policies championed by the current administration.
"This racist policy that is separating children and families at the borders, we believe this is not what we stand for," said Laila Martin, protest organizer. "Separating children and their parents at the age of 18-months is cruel, it's inhumane and it should not be happening."
Indivisible York says they are dedicated to ensuring that local lawmakers hear their voices.
Related Content
- Two York County groups protest immigrant family separation
- DHS secretary clarifies circumstances for separating immigrant families
- Watchdog to investigate DHS family separations in immigration custody
- DHS secretary defends separating families at the border
- Protesters gather in front of immigration office
- Language prohibitions denied amid health groups' protest
- Trump criticizes separating families at the border, despite his administration's support for policy that could lead to separation
- Bipartisan group of senators scrambling to draft immigration bill
- Bipartisan Senate group nears a limited immigration deal
- Koch-backed group gives boost to Democrats on immigration