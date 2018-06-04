Clear

Two York County groups protest immigrant family separation

Members of Indivisible York and the York County Division of CASA held a peaceful protest at the York County Detention...

Posted: Jun. 4, 2018 1:24 AM
Updated: Jun. 4, 2018 1:24 AM

Members of Indivisible York and the York County Division of CASA held a peaceful protest at the York County Detention Center.

The protest was in response to a government policy that separates children from migrant or refugee parents who are caught crossing the border between the U.S. and Mexico. Indivisible York members and CASA do not agree with the immigration policies championed by the current administration.

"This racist policy that is separating children and families at the borders, we believe this is not what we stand for," said Laila Martin, protest organizer. "Separating children and their parents at the age of 18-months is cruel, it's inhumane and it should not be happening."

Indivisible York says they are dedicated to ensuring that local lawmakers hear their voices.

