Police looking for men accused of robbing Winston-Salem man

A 67-year-old man was robbed and stabbed at his home in Winston-Salem, but fought back with his cane.

Police were called to the 700 block of Mulberry Street between West Street and Washington Avenue shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim heard a knock on his front door and when he opened it, two men forced their way inside.

One of the men had a knife and demanded money, police said in a press release.

The victim gave a suspect money from his wallet and then hit one of them with his cane, according to police.

A suspect then allegedly cut the victim with a knife and they both ran off. The victim was treated at the scene.

Anyone with any information can call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7800 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.