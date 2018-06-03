A Green Country family is battling unimaginable circumstances with grace.

Melissa and Jeremy Hogan from Miami have been in a Texas hospital with their son for weeks as he fights for his life.

The Hogan's 14-year-old son Hestan was diagnosed with a rare heart disease just hours after he was born.

Doctors said it wasn't likely his siblings would have the same problem, however, his sister does as well.

And just when life was becoming normal, their mother battled cancer twice.

Friday, they're back in the hospital with their son sharing every step of their journey on social media under the hashtag #HestansHeart.

The 147th Psalm tells us "He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds."

"His very first surgery they told us it was a 50/50 chance for him surviving it," said Hestan's father Jeremy Hogan.

That verse was attached to a Facebook post on a page called "Fight Like a Hogan."

It's the story of 14-year-old Hestan Hogan from Miami whose family said his testimony spans far beyond his years on earth.

"The good Lord doesn't guarantee you "x" amount of days on this earth, so you better enjoy every single one of them and take it for what it's worth and be positive," his father said.

He's been fighting a rare heart disease his whole life, but in the past couple of weeks the fight has become a battle.

"Machines started beeping, things started going off."

Days after a surgery Hestan flat lined.

"And I'll never forget the look on Hestan's face, and I knew he was gone," cried his mother Melissa.

Doctors rushed in, his mother stepped back, but his father said that's when God stepped in.

"It was a true miracle that God performed that day."

People working all around him, Jeremy lay his hands on his son and asked God to intervene.

"It's hard to explain but I've never felt that before in my life; But my hands got so hot and I could just feel the good Lord working through me."

Not only did he wake up, shocking doctors, but he barely knew what happened.

Their hometown of Miami gathering days later emotional, but thankful.

"I think it gives people that hope they can persevere and get through difficult times."

While giving others hope, they gain some themselves.

They're now hopeful the family photos they rushed to do before Hestan went into surgery won't be the last ones they take with a smiling, happy, healthy son.

Doctors told the family Hestan could be out of the hospital as soon as Sunday.

The next hurdle is not deciding if he needs a new heart but when.

However, in the midst of it all the only thing the Hogans are asking for are your prayers.