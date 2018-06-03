Officials using mobile diners to provide free meals to children

School is out for the summer, but children who depend on free or reduced lunch don't know where their next meal is coming from.

he Metro Action Commission has partnered with the Tennessee Department of Human Services to provide meals for these students.

The program's mobile diners provide meals to areas of the community that don't have access to community centers or other facilities to serve meals. They have been fully converted into diner settings so the kids can enjoy their meals and feel safe.

"I think it's a little bit peace of mind. They know that if they go to these sites, they'll get a meal where it may not be provided at home, so I think it's a security. It talks about the food and security. A lot of kids don't know where the next meal is coming from, so that kind of reassures them," said program coordinator Jolene Kappeler.

Metro Nashville Public Schools also has a Summer Meals Program.