From Kim to Kim: A week in the life of Donald Trump

Donald Trump is a product of two things: Reality TV and the New York City tabloid culture. Some weeks those roots show more than others. This was one of those weeks.
Consider the 48-hour run from Wednesday afternoon until Friday afternoon. It began with Trump meeting with celebrity famous person Kim Kardashian in the White House to talk about prison reform. And, yes, of course,-there was a picture of that historic summit. (Pics or it didn't happen!)
The bookend for the Kim K. news came Friday afternoon when Trump, after huddling with a senior official from North Korea, announced that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, which he had called off last month, was actually back on!- And on the same day (June 12) and in the same place (Singapore) as the one Trump pulled out of with a publicly released letter!
This is the Trump presidency. Kim Kardashian using her famousness for being famous to push a pet issue at the White House one day and a historic nuclear summit with Kim Jong Un on another day.
Highs and lows. Ups and downs. Roller coaster always. Below are the 30 major headlines from the week that was in Trumpworld.
Monday:
- Ivanka Trump granted seven new trademarks in China
- Trump honors fallen service members at Arlington National Cemetery
- US delegation travels to North Korea for potential summit preparation
Tuesday:
- Trump says, without proof, that Mueller team will meddle in midterm elections
- White House slaps 25% tariff on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods
- Bolton adds two loyalists to the National Security Council
- Trump holds rally in Tennessee to help GOP in key Senate race
- NYT: Mueller probing Trump's request that Sessions rescind his recusal from Russia investigation
- 'Taxi King' gets better plea deal after raid on Trump's lawyer
Wednesday:
- Giuliani says Trump won't fire Jeff Sessions before Mueller probe ends
- Trump wishes he hadn't picked Jeff Sessions for attorney general
- Trump still has 'concerns' about unfounded spy allegations, Sarah Sanders says
- North Korean ex-spy chief arrives in US for Pompeo meeting
- Avenatti drops request to participate in Cohen case after warning to 'stop your publicity tour'
- Avenatti alleges Michael Cohen recorded 'inappropriate'-conversations
- Trump signs 'Right to Try Act' aimed at helping terminally ill patients seek drug treatments
- Trump's weight-loss regimen: fish and half a bun
- White House: 'No one's defending' Roseanne, but Trump still owed apology
- Kim Kardashian meets with Trump to discuss prison reform
Thursday:
- Trump hits Canada, Mexico, EU with steel and aluminum tariffs
- Trump pardons Dinesh D'Souza -- and hints at more celebrity pardons
- Trump says talks with North Korea going 'very well'
- Trump, again, denies firing Comey over Russia despite saying exactly that at the time
- Pompeo says he doesn't know if Kim-Trump summit will happen
Friday:
- Trump says Bee should be fired over Ivanka slur
- Unemployment rate matches lowest point in half a century-
- Pentagon says nearly 500 civilians killed in US military operations in Trump's first year
- Melania Trump's absence continues, skipping Camp David weekend-
- Trump to receive letter from Kim Jong Un
- Trump says Singapore summit with Kim is back on
Read Friday's full edition of The Point newsletter, and sign up to get future editions delivered to your inbox.
Related Content
- From Kim to Kim: A week in the life of Donald Trump
- Kim wants a Donald Trump-John Bolton breakup
- Kim Wall murder: Danish inventor Peter Madsen given life sentence
- Kim Jong Un Fast Facts
- Kim Jong Un's great miscalculation?
- Trump keeps giving Kim the upper hand
- Trump-Kim summit: Is it still on?
- Donald Trump's absolutely disastrous week
- Kim Jong Un agrees to meet Donald Trump at DMZ, source says
- Reunión de Donald Trump y Kim Jong Un será en Singapur el 12 de junio