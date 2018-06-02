Girl Writes Book For Her Little Brother With Autism

A Braintree second grader is so devoted to her little brother she wrote him a book. Marin and Henry share a special bond and at eight years old, she is already looking out for him.

"She loves her brother, and it's been hard for her," their father Ross MacDonald told WBZ-TV.

Henry is two years old and was recently diagnosed with autism. Soon after, Marin decided to create something to bring him joy and comfort.

"Instead of like carrying around a stuffed animal or a blanket around or like a lovie, he carries this book around," Marin said.

Their mom, Alison, says Marin came up with the idea to make a book for Henry and wrote it about his favorite thing: dinosaurs.

"She brought it over to her brother and said 'I have a surprise Henry, I wrote a book for you.' And she had about maybe eight drawings of dinosaurs that she had come up with," Alison MacDonald said.

With the help of her mom and a few others, Marin wrote the story and even drew the characters for her new book called "Ninos Dinos: A Book Dedicated To All Kids With Autism." The family is donating all the proceeds from the book to several autism charities.

"As our daughter has shown there's not just self-interest, it's about helping others because that's the only way the world can go round, and anything we can do to make a difference we want to do," Ross said.

So what does Henry think of the book? According to the author, they enjoy the book together.

"He'll sometimes want me to read it to him, so that's what I do for him," Marin said.