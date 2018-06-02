Clear
Memorial service to be held for K9 officer Apollo

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 8:16 AM
Updated: Jun. 2, 2018 8:16 AM

The Bartlesville Police Department will hold a memorial service for K9 officer who recently died.

Apollo, 9, suffered setbacks after recent surgeries and was unable to recover.

The service will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville High School's Custer Stadium.

"He passed peacefully with his partner, fellow officers, and other loved ones by his side," Capt. Jay Hastings said. "Apollo was a good and faithful servant who will be missed by all who had the blessing of knowing him."

