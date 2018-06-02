Brighton police have a suspect in custody in connection with a felony hit and run.
The suspect was taken into custody after crashing during a police chase.
Around 3:00 p.m. officer patrolling near Brighton Mall spotted a Chevrolet Tahoe that was wanted in connection with a hit and run accident that happened just minutes before near eastbound I-96 and Pinckney Road.
Officers attempted to stop the suspect. That driver kept going until he was slowed by traffic.
Police say he then flipped the officer off and fled east on I-96.
Police gave chase and the suspect crashed near eastbound I-96 and Haggerty Road.
He was taken to Botsford Hospital.
Police say heroin and and other drugs are suspected in the incident.
Related Content
- VIDEO: Hit and run suspect taken into custody following crash during police chase
- Huntsville Police: Man in custody after early morning chase
- Two in custody after Marshall County police chase
- Two men in custody after police chase in Huntsville
- Suspect in custody after high-speed chase in Phoenix; police dog killed in incident
- Police look to identify suspects in Watertown hit and run
- Burglary suspects lead police on chase
- Suspects from afternoon police chase identified
- Police K-9 helps catch DUI suspect after hit-and-run crash
- Wild police chase ends in violent crash