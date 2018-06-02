Clear
Large snapping turtle rescued, released

We're guessing that's the face of a happy turtle.Argentine Township Police posted a picture of the 20-pound sn...

Posted: Jun. 2, 2018 12:37 AM
Updated: Jun. 2, 2018 12:37 AM

We're guessing that's the face of a happy turtle.

Argentine Township Police posted a picture of the 20-pound snapping turtle that had gotten trapped between a pipe and the dam near Silver Lake Road.

John Harwood, with the dam, and Argentine Township Sgt. Doug Fulton used a crowbar to help rescue the snapper and release it back into the wild.

