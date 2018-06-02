Child Rescued After Falling Off Of Kerr Lock And Dam

A child was rescued after falling off of Kerr Lock and Dam in LeFlore County Thursday (May 31), according to LeFlore County authorities.
According to investigators, the boy was with his friends and family on the rocks near the water when he fell in. The Corps of Engineers had a boat on the water and were able to rescue him.
The Corps of Engineers said they believe he is going to be okay.
He was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
