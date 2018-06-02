Vegas Golden Knights inspire Las Vegas girl with cancer

While the Golden Knights battle the Capitals for the Stanley Cup, a young girl in the valley has been fighting a battle of her own against cancer.

Three-year-old Izzy Woodward was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in April, just days after the NHL's Stanley Cup Playoffs began.

"She's strong and determined, she gives us our strength every day," Izzy's mom, Tierra Woodward said.

Izzy and her family said they have watched most of the games from her hospital bed.

"There's long days in the hospital, but knowing that the Knights are coming on later that night helps just to know we have something to look forward to and it gives her something to take her mind off the machines and the medicine," Woodward said.

During every hospital stay Izzy makes sure to bring her Chance stuffed animal and all of her Golden Knights gear.

"Every time we go to the hospital, the first thing we put up in the room is her Golden Knights flag. All the nurses know her as the little girl that likes the Knights," Woodward said.

Woodward said bonding over the games has helped their family create special memories during an otherwise difficult time.

"All of our friends get together our family and it takes our minds off of things and what we are going through with her. It makes things fun to see her smile and enjoy the games. It makes things easier," Woodward said.

Izzy's family has a Facebook page to keep people updated on fundraisers and Izzy's progress.